Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Partners Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.