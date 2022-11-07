Paul T. Davis Sells 117,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. 2,177,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,778,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 169,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

