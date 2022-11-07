Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.73 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017400 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000179 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
