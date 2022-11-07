Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Paychex has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYX opened at $113.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 178,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Paychex by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 72,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

