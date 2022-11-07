Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $269.00 to $276.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 31,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 333,663 shares.The stock last traded at $199.88 and had previously closed at $201.97.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paylocity Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 139.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Paylocity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.97.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.