Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CRO Sells $204,933.30 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $204,933.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 999,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.