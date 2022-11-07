PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $227,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,915 shares of company stock worth $583,903. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

