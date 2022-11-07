Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

