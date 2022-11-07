Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $7,133,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.2% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

