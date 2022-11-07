PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $45,420.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,656,307 shares in the company, valued at $42,818,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 58,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

