PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $15.11. 390,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,519,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,660,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,493 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.