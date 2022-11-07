PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund comprises approximately 2.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,045. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

