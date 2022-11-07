Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 638,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $181,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

