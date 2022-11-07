Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 638,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,536. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
