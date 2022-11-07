Phraction Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,850 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTW. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

MarketWise Stock Up 4.7 %

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,943. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

MarketWise Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.