Phraction Management LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

