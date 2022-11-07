Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

