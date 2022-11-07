Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. 64,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

