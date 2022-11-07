Phraction Management LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,346 shares of company stock worth $499,666 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,434. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

