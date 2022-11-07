Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $69.52. 901,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

