Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03.

NYSE PNW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3,764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

