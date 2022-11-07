Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.79 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

