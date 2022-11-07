Pocket Network (POKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.20 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $81.60 million and $4.20 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

