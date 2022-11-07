Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0648 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $202,292.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

