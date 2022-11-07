Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.58 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

