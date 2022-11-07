PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $79.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $566,586.36 and $79.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00334609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003750 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019031 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

