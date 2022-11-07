Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.