Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

