Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $13,985,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PBH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,857. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

