Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,641. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

