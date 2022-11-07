Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

PBH stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

