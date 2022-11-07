Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.04

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 111481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.02.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.