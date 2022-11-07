Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.04

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 111481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

