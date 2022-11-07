Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $1,069,600.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,069,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 68,072 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $2,320,574.48.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,912. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

