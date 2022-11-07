Prom Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00027517 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $94.01 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,768.64 or 0.99999899 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00251744 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.71341328 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,274,526.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

