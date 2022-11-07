Prom (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.57 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.69 or 0.00027237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.57 million and $3.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00249726 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

