Prom (PROM) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.63 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $95.63 million and $3.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00028120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00047369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00251746 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.71341328 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,274,526.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

