Prom (PROM) Market Cap Reaches $93.45 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Prom has a market cap of $93.45 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00027182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.79766795 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,884,765.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

