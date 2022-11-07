Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 6,402 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 376,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

