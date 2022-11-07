Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,133 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 4.10% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

DWAW opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

