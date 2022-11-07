Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 129,352.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.45% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $709.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

