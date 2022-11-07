Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 22,009 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1,455.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

TMUS stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,744,072 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.