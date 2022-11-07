Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.34 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

