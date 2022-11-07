Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 414,488.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,488 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Golden Ocean Group worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 291,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.40%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

