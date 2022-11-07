Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

