Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $15,135.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

