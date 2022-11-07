Provident Financial’s (PFG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 317.75 ($3.67).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £445.49 million and a P/E ratio of 417.56. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.42.

In other news, insider Malcolm Le May bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($40,150.31).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

