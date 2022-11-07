Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,758. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 656,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

