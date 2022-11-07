Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $277.73 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.86 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

