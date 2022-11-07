Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Qorvo stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 129.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 149.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

