Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $311.19. 11,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

